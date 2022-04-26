MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The owners of a dog stabbed in its back earlier this month in Milton are still in shock about the death of their beloved Labrador retriever.

“He was just soaked in blood,” said Marley’s owner Zac Blair. “It was unbelievable.”

Blair said April 7 started as a normal day. Blair let Marley out as he did every morning. He was the neighborhood dog.

But then, he got a call saying Marley had been hurt.

“I get the call about 8 o’clock from the Santa Rosa shelters up there,” said Blair. “They said he’d been stabbed and to come get him because he needs medical attention immediately.”

Milton resident Lisa Hadley had found Marley at about 6:30 a.m. on Henderson Smith Road with a long, sharp knife sticking out of his back.

“He just laid there — suffering,” said Hadley. “It’s very hard to see someone do something like this.”

Blair rushed Marley to an emergency vet, but it was too late. Marley was paralyzed.

“He had no movement but his head,” said Blair.

Marley was euthanized, and now rests buried in the backyard he used to play in. Blair said Marley’s playfulness is something he’ll miss.

“He loved to play fetch; love to play tag,” said Blair. “My wife was training him in sign language.”

Blair and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for who fatally injured the loving dog. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged animal abuse.

Still stunned by the loss, Blair said Tuesday he hopes whoever stabbed Marley is held accountable.

“I still have a lot of anger. Somebody (is) very sick in the head,” said Blair. “I hope you get what’s coming to you.”

Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.