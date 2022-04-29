MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman accused of molesting a young boy was arrested Thursday. Tamara Michelle Fallaw, 26, is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior by molesting a victim aged 12 or under.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says a victim accused Fallaw of molesting him when he was about four years old. The victim also accused Fallow of making him perform oral sex. The victim said the alleged abuse happened between April 2017 and April 2018.

Investigators announced Fallaw was wanted on charges relating to the incident Thursday afternoon. She was booked into the Santa Rosa County jail at about 9 p.m. Fallaw is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.