SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A murder suspect is still on the run after a 14-year-old was killed over a year and a half ago, according to officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Isaac Cameron Daniels is still wanted after Cody Walker, 14, was found dead in a remote area of Santa Rosa County. Walker went missing on March 14, 2021, and was reported missing on March 19, 2021. Walker’s body was found on March 28.

Two men were named suspects: 18-year-old Jordan McCullers and Daniels. McCullers was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for Daniels arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.