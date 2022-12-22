SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Santa Rosa County have identified a suspect involved in a vehicle shooting and pursuit that happened at the Publix in Navarre, Thursday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual in a black BMW had shot at another vehicle at the Publix in Navarre.

Deputies said they shortly located the suspect vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued. During the vehicle chase, deputies said spike strips were deployed without success. The suspect then proceeded at an unsafe speed and deputies said they lost sight of the vehicle.

Through continued investigations, SRSO was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle at 8278 Molina St. in Navarre. The suspect has been identified as Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, and has not yet been located at this time.

SRSO is asking if anyone has any information as to Eagan’s whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190, or Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers 850-437-STOP to remain anonymous.