PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola attorney is now representing three victims who were hospitalized after consuming narcotics in their food at Nikko’s Japanese Steak House in Pace.

Jordan and Brandon Gray, along with Matthew Gilley were sitting at a hibachi table at Nikko’s Japanese Steak House in Pace with other individuals they did not know. After they left, they say they experienced a sleepless night and feelings of paranoia.

After a trip to the hospital, their medical records came back positive for methamphetamines.

“I lost a lot of weight to a lack of wanting to eat,” Gilley described how he’s felt since the meal. “A desire to not feel like I was feeling that night, I didn’t drink any water for days.”

“It has been honestly horrifying,” said Jordan Gray. “Even after that it’s not just like you’re up for 24 hours and then you go to sleep. It took several days for me to get a full nights sleep. Even then I have nightmares.”

As they consider a lawsuit, they’ve hired personal injury lawyer Aaron Watson.

“The seven folks don’t all know each other,” said Attorney Aaron Watson. “The other four people involved sat at the same table in the same restaurant with the same chef and got the same drug results. So my job as the trial attorney is to find the correlation between the two. I’m not going to point fingers here and now but I’ll tell you it’s troubling to me that all this happened at that restaurant, on that date, at that table.”

The restaurant reopened for business Tuesday after being closed since Saturday. Their staff took to social media to say:

“With prayerful hearts, to our patrons, and the community of Pace where we work and call home: We were extremely disheartened by the events that occurred on Friday. Our goal is to always provide delicious food and an enjoyable environment for everyone who comes through our doors. To think that people were harmed by something on our premises is heartbreaking. We are a family owned business who serves the families of Pace. We can assure you that this was an isolated incident that in no way reflects our service as a whole. From the moment we were informed of the incident, we closed the doors and cooperated fully with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Health Department and all inspectors who combed every inch of our restaurant and found us in complete compliance, with no violations. We will continue to cooperate with authorities to find out how this happened, and how to ensure that it will not happen again. We are open for business today. Please, come enjoy a meal, and allow us to regain your trust by showing you that we’re the same Nikko’s you’ve loved for years. Thank you for your support! We look forward to serving you again.”

The question still remains as to how the drugs got in the food. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.