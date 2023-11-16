PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A lawsuit has now been filed against the owners of a Japanese restaurant alleging methamphetamine was found in customers’ food.

This lawsuit is filed on behalf of three customers who went to the hospital after eating at Nikko Japanese Sushi Bar in Pace. They are seeking damages of at least $50,000.

The owners deny any wrongdoing. After the news broke in June, the owners closed the restaurant within a month saying media coverage and social media comments killed their family business.

