SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol have shut down Chumuckla Highway for a crash that happened Monday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash on March 21 at Chumuckla Highway and Tunnel Road in Pace. Currently, Chumuckla Highway is shut down starting from Tunnel Road to Luther Fowler Road, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Rosa County Emergency Management.

County officials are advising residents to find an alternate route and use caution when driving near the roads.

Currently, it is not known if anyone involved in the crash suffered injuries. WKRG News 5 will continue to update you as the story develops.