Crash leaves driver and passenger seriously injured in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Nov. 18 on Berryhill Road near Regina’s Way in Santa Rosa County. 

The crash occurred after the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline and hit the back end of a horse trailer. The force of the crash was so hard that it separated both axles from the trailer, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The driver of the sedan is in critical condition and one passenger is in serious condition, according to the news release. The other passenger, a nine-year-old girl, was not injured.

The driver and the passenger transporting the trailer did not suffer any injuries.

