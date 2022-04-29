SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a three-vehicle crash, which involved a school bus.

The crash happened Thursday, April 28 after a woman driving an SUV tried to make a left turn at an intersection. When the driver tried to turn, she crashed into an oncoming sedan. The crash caused the SUV to crash into a parked Santa Rosa County Schools bus.

The school bus driver and the 19-year-old SUV driver were not injured during the crash. The 70-year-old driver of the sedan had minor injuries, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of US Highway 90 and West Spencerfield Road at about 4:15 p.m. The school bus did not have any children on board, according to the release.