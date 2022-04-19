NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Court documents reveal new details about the days after Cassie Carli disappeared in late March.

Santa Rosa County investigators received an anonymous tip three days after Carli’s disappearance that Marcus Spanevelo, the father of her four-year-old daughter, had her phone and threw it out. Spanevelo was also the last one to see Carli alive.

Investigators re-interviewed Spanevelo and he admitted to having her phone until March 28 when he threw it out of the window of his truck. When asked why he did not keep it to return it to her later, he said he did not care about her property so he chose to throw it out, according to a warrant affidavit.

A person reached out to detectives saying they recently spoke to Spanevelo on March 31. Spanevelo told the person on the phone that law enforcement found out he threw her phone from his truck. When asked on the phone call why he threw it, he said he had to get rid of it, the document states.

Spanevelo told deputies he let Carli out of his truck and that was the last time he saw her but “information about her being dropped off was not corroborated,” according to the affidavit.

Spanevelo was extradited to Santa Rosa County from Tennessee. While he was being booked into jail, investigators said he refused to give a DNA swab which is required by law. He was also charged with refusing to provide a DNA sample and was given a $1,000 bond.

Spanevelo is also charged with tampering with evidence, providing false information to law enforcement and obstructing justice.

Carli’s autopsy was performed in Huntsville on April 4, but those results still have not been released. At last check, St. Clair County’s deputy coroner said the coroner’s office was still waiting on a toxicology report before releasing autopsy results.

Spanevelo has not yet been charged with murder, but Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson has alluded the charge is pending.