NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County leaders are clearing up some confusion about a proposal to restrict shark fishing on Navarre Beach.

“How could this even happen?” Fisherman Ronald Knauff said. “Why are we here today? We should have known first before anything got talked about to get voted on.”

Fishermen spoke out against the proposal to limit shark fishing twice this week during public forums.

“I’ve never seen one shark come up to a swimmer and try and attack them,” Fisherman Josh Estrada said.

All Santa Rosa County commissioners said they didn’t know anything about the proposal.

“Y’all may be under the impression that we as far as commissioners had directed this or that we were passing an ordinance,” Commissioner Sam Parker said. “We haven’t even discussed this item.”

County Administrator Devann Cook cleared up rumors that staff was trying to hide this from the public.

“There was no backroom deal,” Cook said. “There was no intent to hide anything.”

Cook said the discussion started among staff when someone proposed starting a land-based fishing charter on the beach where tourists could pay to try and reel in a shark. On top of that, some people have raised concerns about the dangers of shark fishing near swimmers.

“Over the years they have had concerns from tourists and residents about shark fishing in the vicinity of swimmers,” Cook said.

“I’ve had one email saying they couldn’t go swimming because of the shark fishermen with 10 poles out there,” Commissioner Ray Eddington said. “I don’t know how true that is. I was not down there.”

No action was taken Thursday to restrict shark fishing. Cook apologized for not being more transparent.

“I want to apologize to you as a board and to the community for that,” Cook said. “I was simply handling this as a safety issue. Not a political issue.”

Commissioner James Calkins presented a resolution that the commission passed showing support for fishermen.

“This county is for freedom,” Calkins said. “We are a conservative county and we do not want our rights violated.”