SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A new high school is in the works for the southern end of Santa Rosa County.

Earlier this month, the school board approved the low bid for nearly $103 million. Pensacola-based Morette Company will build the three-story school in the Midway area on Highway 98 across from the Gulf Breeze Zoo.

This new school is expected to ease overcrowding at nearby schools in Navarre and Gulf Breeze. Until the school is named, it’s being referred to as “Southend High School.”

The county is planning to break ground soon and the school is projected to open in Fall 2026.