MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County commissioner wants to crack down on illegitimate massage parlors.

Commission Chairman Colten Wright said the goal is to target those places where human trafficking could occur and shut them down.

Two years ago, the sheriff’s office investigated several massage parlors for prostitution.

Wright is working to find out if a local ordinance can be passed or if it would come from the Florida Legislature.

“If you haven’t been touched by human trafficking, it’s kinda out of sight, out of mind,” Wright said. “But if you talk to folks in law enforcement, and…the women who have been part of that, it is alive and well in this region.”

Commissioner Wright hopes to bring forward a solid solution at a future meeting.