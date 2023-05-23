NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County commissioner believes it’s time to think about replacing the Navarre Beach Causeway Bridge.

Commissioner Ray Eddington is asking the rest of the board to support him in pushing for a study to start the process of getting a new bridge to the beach.

The topic came up Monday as the county anticipates new construction on condominiums and hotels at Navarre Beach. They expect a lot more growth over the next decade which means more traffic coming over the bridge.

The study is expected to be discussed and possibly voted on at a future county commission meeting.