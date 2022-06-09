MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An elected commissioner is trying to ban abortion clinics in Santa Rosa County.

Commissioner James Calkins is drafting an ordinance to take effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade which has become a hot topic since a draft opinion was leaked that hinted at that possibility.

The 1973 case federally protects the right to an abortion. The leak has sparked rallies from people on both sides of the debate. Calkins hopes to see the law overturned.

“That will be a monumental moment,” said Calkins. “That will be something to celebrate. That will be something we have been praying for since that ruling came into effect in the ’60s.”

There is no certainty it’ll happen but Calkins is preparing for the moment and wants to pass an ordinance to ban abortion clinics.

“It’s going to be the All Lives Matter ordinance,” said Calkins.

Santa Rosa County became the state’s first “pro-life sanctuary” in 2020 after voters approved a referendum that symbolically declared the county anti-abortion. Although the county does not have an abortion clinic, Calkins wants to ensure that one isn’t built in the future.

“What we want to do is we want to be a real pro-life sanctuary and stop a potential abortion clinic from coming to Santa Rosa County,” said Calkins.

In order for this to happen, they would need to have public meetings to get input from the community.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has already issued an opinion in a similar case in Manatee County. She said the county is preempted by Florida law and this type of ban would have to be passed by the state legislature.