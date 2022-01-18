Cold weather shelter to open 24 hours in Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The cold shelter in Santa Rosa County will be open Tuesday, Jan 18, and then remain open 24 hours a day from Thursday, Jan 20 until Sunday, Jan 23.

The shelter is located at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church. Those who would like to stay in the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No one will be admitted into the shelter after 8:30 p.m. unless brought by law enforcement.

Only service animals with verification and vaccination of rabies will be allowed inside.

The shelter will close at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and reopen for 24 hours on Thursday.

The shelter is open to all who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others.

No one will be allowed inside if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided, or disoriented.