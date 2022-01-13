Cold weather shelter open for 3 days in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cold weather shelter will open Thursday, Jan. 13 for residents in Milton.

The cold weather shelter will be run by Ferris Hill Baptist Church. The shelter opens each night in Santa Rosa County when weather is expected to drop below 40 degrees, between December and March.

The shelter is available for residents who are homeless or do not have heat in their homes, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County public information office.

The shelter will be also be open Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15..

The cold weather shelter will accept residents from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

No one will be allowed in the shelter after 8:30 p.m. unless they are brought in by law enforcement, according to the release.