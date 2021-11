MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A cold-weather shelter in Milton will open Monday, Nov. 22.

The shelter is located at Ferrus Hill Baptist Church on Chaffin Street.

For those who would like to stay at the shelter, you must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. the shelter will only accept service animals with proof of rabies vaccination with guests.

No one will be allowed in after 8:30 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m.