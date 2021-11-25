Cold Shelter to open Nov. 26 in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cold weather shelter will open Nov. 26 for Milton residents.

The shelter opens when weather is expected to drop below 40 degrees. The shelter is open to those who are homeless and cannot maintain heat in their home, according to a news release from Santa Rosa County.

Residents must arrive at the shelter between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The cold weather shelter is at Ferris Hill Baptist Church at 6848 Chaffin Street in Milton, according to the release.

Service animals with verification of the rabies vaccine are allowed to stay overnight. Other animals will not be accepted.

No one will be allowed to enter the shelter after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement, according to the release.

The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning, according to the release.