(WKRG) — A cold weather shelter for the homeless and those without access to heat will open up at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church Friday, Feb. 18.

The church will take people in starting at 6:30 p.m. and continuing to do so until 8:30 p.m. They will stay open through Saturday, Feb. 19.

Pets will not be allowed unless the guest’s animal is a service animal. They’ll also need to have a rabies vaccination certification before being allowed to enter, according to a news release from Santa Rosa County’s public information office.

The shelter relies on volunteers and donations to assist whenever they need to open. If the temperature is expected to go below 40 degrees, they open their doors to those in need. Anyone showing up to the shelter appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol will not be allowed in.