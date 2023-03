MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton City Council voted Tuesday night to ban smoking in public parks.

The ordinance, passed unanimously, prohibits cigarette smoking and vaping in parks and city-owned properties. The ban takes effect immediately.

A new Florida law passed in 2022 gives authority to cities and counties to ban smoking. Unfiltered cigars are still allowed, according to state law.

The City of Pensacola and Okaloosa County recently passed smoking bans too.