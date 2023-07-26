MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is in jail with upgraded charges one year after a deadly crash in Santa Rosa County.

19-year-old Elizabeth Bradberry is now charged with manslaughter. She was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

On July 17th, 2022, Santa Rosa County deputies said Bradberry ran from them in a stolen car reaching speeds up to 110 miles per hour. Bradberry crashed into another car killing the driver on Dogwood Drive.

Bradberry is being held in jail without bond. She will have a bond hearing on August 7th.