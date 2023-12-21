GULF BREEZE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Gulf Breeze rescued a cat Thursday from a burning home.

Midway Fire District firefighters were called to a home on the 2200 block of Bergren Road for a house fire Thursday around 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post. When they arrived, the homeowner told firefighters the fire was out, but there was heavy smoke inside the home.

Firefighters did an interior search and rescued a cat. The Facebook post said the cat appeared to be in good health.

The fire was contained in the living room, but there was heavy smoke and soot damage throughout the home, according to the post. No injuries were reported.