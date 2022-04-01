Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The search for a missing and endangered Navarre woman is still underway.

Cassie Carli, 37, has been missing for five days. The FBI and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search, as well as dozens of volunteers who are offering their time to find Cassie.

Volunteers focused their search Friday on Navarre Beach and areas near Destin.

Several boaters were searching out on the water. Many were on foot searching near the beaches for Cassie. Volunteers and family say Friday was a critical day in their search and rescue efforts.

“We have no reason to believe Cassie is not alive. We are so hopeful that we are going to find her and return her home,” said Raeann Carli, Cassie’s sister. “She is somewhere unable to get to us herself, but she will be returned to us. She would never ever leave on her own like this or worry her family and friends.”

Cassie went missing Sunday night after a custody exchange between her and her child’s father, Marcus Spanevelo. Spanevelo is the last person known to have seen Cassie.

Spanevelo was found in Birmingham with their daughter, but he didn’t provide much information to investigators.

Cassie’s car was found Tuesday in a parking lot at Navarre Beach. Her purse was still inside, which worries investigators.

“I’ve been married 32 years, and I’ll tell you my wife goes nowhere without a purse so to think she just left it there and walked off, that’s what concerns us,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said Thursday.

Johnson said he has 10 detectives from his Major Crimes Unit working on Cassie’s missing persons’ case. He added that the manner in which she went missing is concerning.

Cassie’s friends and family have been searching the Navarre Beach area since she went missing. They plan to search until Cassie is found.

“If I could say anything to my sister, well I miss you, No. 1. We talk daily,” Raeann Carli said.” This is — I’m lost without her. We’re here for her though, and we’re looking for her. Cassie, you already know you are so loved. We are going to find you and bring you home sister. We love you. We’re here. We’re here.”

The search is expected to start again Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Volunteers will need to check-in near the Navarre Beach water tower.

Family and friends are encouraging any who can to come help search for Cassie.