NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly a year after her body was found in an Alabama barn, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend is facing kidnapping charges.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Marcus Spanevelo. Spanevelo has been a suspect in Carli’s disappearance but prosecutors have not been able to link him to her death.

Cassie Carli, the mother of Spanevelo’s daughter, disappeared on March 27, 2022 after meeting Spanevelo for a custody exchange at Navarre Beach.

Her body was found a week later in a barn in St. Clair County, Alabama. Law enforcement there charged Spanevelo with abuse of a corpse. At that time in Santa Rosa County, he was being held on charges of lying to law enforcement and tampering with evidence but prosecutors dropped those charges and extradited him to Alabama.

Now, he’s charged with kidnapping resulting in death. If convicted, he could get life in prison or the death penalty.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson will hold a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to talk about the federal indictment.