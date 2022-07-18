SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a car chase Sunday evening led to one person dying and four others injured in a crash.

Officials said on Sunday, July 17, Deputies found a stolen car out of Escambia County on Highway 87 in Milton. Once the driver turned onto Dogwood Drive, deputies said they attempted to pull the car over. It was at this point that the driver allegedly started driving at “an extreme rate of speed.”

Deputies canceled the traffic stop for public safety, which is the Sheriff’s office policy. According to officials, the car eventually became out of sight to the deputies until deputies pulled up to a crash near First Assembly of God Church.

The SRCSO said the Florida Highway Patrol has taken the crash investigation over. One person died and the four people in the stolen car were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to officials. No further information is available.