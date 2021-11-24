Bomb threat called into Pen Air Federal Credit Union in Pace

Santa Rosa County

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A bomb threat was called into the Pen Air Federal Credit Union on U.S. 90 in Pace Wednesday morning.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 9 a.m. to a bomb threat at the Pen Air Federal Credit Union at 4586 U.S. 90 in Pace. Deputies say they were told a person at the bank claimed to have a bomb.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they took a man into custody. After a search of the man and the building, they found no evidence of a bomb.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.

