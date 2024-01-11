SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in a wooded area around noon Thursday, a spokesperson with the agency confirmed.

“At approximately 12:00 today we received reports of unidentified human remains in a wooded area off the 4100 block of Popcorn Rd.,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jillian Durkin said.

“We are actively investigating to identify the individual along with the District One Medical Examiner.”

