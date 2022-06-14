SANTA ROSA, Fl. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an individual found in Jakes Bayou by Robinson Point Rd in Milton Tuesday. SRCSO said the deceased was located at around 9:15 this morning.
This remains an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. No further details were released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.