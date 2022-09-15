The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.

Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the MPD.

Investigators recovered a piece of the passenger side mirror and a black fender molding from one of the SUV’s tires. Milton Police are looking for a bright green Jeep Renegade.

If you have any information about the vehicle, call the Milton Police Department at 850-983-5423 or email them at pio@miltonfl.org.