PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup.
The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October.
Below is the schedule for this year’s event:
- April 4 – Reunion Band
- April 11 – Disco Kiss
- April 18 – Whitesands Panhandle Band
- April 25 – Bay Bridge Band
- May 2 – Jessie Ritter
- May 9 – Grits & Greens
- May 16 – Modern Eldorados
- May 23 – Jordan Chase
- May 30 – Cristi Dee’s BAD JUJU
- June 6 – Tyler Mac
- June 13 – The Astronauts
- June 20 – 12Eleven
- June 27 – Mass Kunfuzion
- July 4 – Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs
- July 11 – Southern Breeze
- July 18 – On the Rox
- July 25 – Wester
- Aug. 1 – Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters
- Aug. 8 – Sandy Roots
- Aug. 15 – Class X
- Aug. 22 – Float Like a Buffalo
- Aug. 29 – Jay Williams Band
- Sept. 5 – John Hart & the Prince Brothers
- Sept. 12 – Rust & Gold
- Sept. 19 – Eklektik
- Sept. 26 – Vinyl Revival
- Oct. 3 – True Blue Band
- Oct. 10 – Crosstown
- Oct. 17 – String Farm
- Oct. 24 – Knee Deep Band
- Oct. 31 – Not Quite Fab
Each concert begins at 7 p.m. For more information call the SRIA at 850-932-2257.