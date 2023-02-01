PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup.

The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October.

Below is the schedule for this year’s event:

April 4 – Reunion Band

April 11 – Disco Kiss

April 18 – Whitesands Panhandle Band

April 25 – Bay Bridge Band

May 2 – Jessie Ritter

May 9 – Grits & Greens

May 16 – Modern Eldorados

May 23 – Jordan Chase

May 30 – Cristi Dee’s BAD JUJU

June 6 – Tyler Mac

June 13 – The Astronauts

June 20 – 12Eleven

June 27 – Mass Kunfuzion

July 4 – Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs

July 11 – Southern Breeze

July 18 – On the Rox

July 25 – Wester

Aug. 1 – Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters

Aug. 8 – Sandy Roots

Aug. 15 – Class X

Aug. 22 – Float Like a Buffalo

Aug. 29 – Jay Williams Band

Sept. 5 – John Hart & the Prince Brothers

Sept. 12 – Rust & Gold

Sept. 19 – Eklektik

Sept. 26 – Vinyl Revival

Oct. 3 – True Blue Band

Oct. 10 – Crosstown

Oct. 17 – String Farm

Oct. 24 – Knee Deep Band

Oct. 31 – Not Quite Fab

Each concert begins at 7 p.m. For more information call the SRIA at 850-932-2257.