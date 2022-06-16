SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Bagdad Garcon Point Water System has issued a precautionary boil water notice.
According to the press release, the following areas should boil water before using it:
- Old Bay Point Subdivision
- Gordan Wells Road
- Shields Point Road
- Lavon Road
- Sandy Point Street
- Garcon Street
- Pelican Palms RV Park
According to the BCPWS, a line maintenance is scheduled for today, June 16 starting at 9 a.m. in the areas listed above. Water service will be shut off for the areas starting at 9 a.m. in which the estimated time to repair the main line will take about 6 hours at least. When water is restored follow boil water guidelines.
You should do the following when water is restored:
- Boil water that will be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes
- Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using
- You can use bottled water as an alternative
BCPWS says the precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until the repair has been completed and a survey shows that the water is safe to drink.