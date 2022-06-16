SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Bagdad Garcon Point Water System has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

According to the press release, the following areas should boil water before using it:

  • Old Bay Point Subdivision
  • Gordan Wells Road
  • Shields Point Road
  • Lavon Road
  • Sandy Point Street
  • Garcon Street
  • Pelican Palms RV Park

According to the BCPWS, a line maintenance is scheduled for today, June 16 starting at 9 a.m. in the areas listed above. Water service will be shut off for the areas starting at 9 a.m. in which the estimated time to repair the main line will take about 6 hours at least. When water is restored follow boil water guidelines.

You should do the following when water is restored:

  • Boil water that will be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes
  • Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using
  • You can use bottled water as an alternative

BCPWS says the precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until the repair has been completed and a survey shows that the water is safe to drink.