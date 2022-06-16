SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Bagdad Garcon Point Water System has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

According to the press release, the following areas should boil water before using it:

Old Bay Point Subdivision

Gordan Wells Road

Shields Point Road

Lavon Road

Sandy Point Street

Garcon Street

Pelican Palms RV Park

According to the BCPWS, a line maintenance is scheduled for today, June 16 starting at 9 a.m. in the areas listed above. Water service will be shut off for the areas starting at 9 a.m. in which the estimated time to repair the main line will take about 6 hours at least. When water is restored follow boil water guidelines.

You should do the following when water is restored:

Boil water that will be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes

Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using

You can use bottled water as an alternative

BCPWS says the precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until the repair has been completed and a survey shows that the water is safe to drink.