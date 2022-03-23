MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — While most residents in Northwest Florida were spared from damaging, gusty winds seen across the Gulf Coast overnight, at least one family was impacted by lightning.

Lightning struck a Milton home off Hamilton Crossing Boulevard early Wednesday morning and caused a fire.

Firefighters with Pace, Milton and Skyline fire departments responded to the home at about 2 a.m. and put out the fire, but the home suffered significant damage.

“They responded in about two minutes,” said homeowner David Colón. “The ceiling, from the kitchen to the living room — the main room there — is gone and if you look into the ceiling, the roof is just burnt where it was on fire.”

Colón believes it could have been worse and is grateful no one was hurt.

“It definitely sets you back and it’s heartbreaking for sure,” said Colón. “I think the biggest surprise is the lightning just picking this one house, but it’s the unfortunate unluck of the draw.”

Neighbor Kim Wade watched as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Wade said the lightning during the overnight storms was some of the worst she’s ever seen.

“It was horrible. A horrible scene. I hate it so bad,” said Wade. “I hate to see it happen to anybody. Thank God nobody was hurt.”

Officials said the house fire was the only significant reported weather damage in Santa Rosa County from the overnight storms.

“Out of all the houses, it found a piece of flashing on my house and hit it,” said Colón. “Bad luck, I guess.”