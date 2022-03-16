NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A firefighter saved a baby from a burning home but the baby’s grandmother and her two dogs did not survive.

Rocio Mercado’s family lit a candle in her memory where her body was found in a hallway. They think she was trying to save her one-year-old grandson.

Captain Sean Tolar with the Holley Navarre Fire District was on the way to the backyard to get a better look at the fire.

“I heard crying from inside the structure,” said Capt. Tolar.

He grabbed his mask and ran in the front door.

“I was able to go just a few feet inside the door where I found the child,” said Tolar. “He was in a playpen, crib type thing and I was able to scoop him up.”

He took the baby outside and about 10 seconds later, the fire quickly spread. Captain Tolar said he thought there must be someone else inside.

“There’s nobody else outside,” he told himself. “If there’s kids here then there’s somebody else here with the kids so I immediately beeline back inside the house to try and give that person the best chance they had. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a good outcome there.”

Mercado and her dogs died inside her mobile home on Jeannie Street. Mercado lived in that home for about 10 years. She leaves behind four children and seven grandchildren.

The boy has burns on over 30% of his body. He’s being treated at a Gainesville hospital.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

You’d probably call Captain Tolar a hero for saving the baby’s life but he said it’s just his job and he’s thankful he was there.

“I was just at the right place at the right time,” he said.

The family is raising money through an online fundraiser to cover housing costs, medical costs for the boy and funeral costs.