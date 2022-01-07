ATM burglars caught in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Burglars from Tallahassee were arrested by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) after they allegedly took money from an ATM while driving a stolen car in Santa Rosa County.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center about a vehicle their agency had been tracking after it was used in an ATM theft that happened at about 3 a.m. that morning.

FHP said four suspects were allegedly riding in a red 2021 Toyota Rav4 that was reported to be stolen from Flagler County. The last known location of the vehicle was on I-10 westbound in Okaloosa County but troopers found the vehicle at a Stuckey’s Dairy Queen parking lot off County Road 191 in Santa Rosa County.

FHP troopers were able to safely remove and detain the four subjects and found a large amount of money in a black duffle bag. They also found a mask and burglary tools inside of the vehicle.