SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –Parts of Santa Rosa Island were accepted into the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program on March 29, 2022.

The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is a federal program that honors men and women who risked their lives to help others get to reach freedom. It is meant to preserve and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape worldwide.

According to a news release from the National Park Service in Gulf Islands, there were 600 freedom seekers who followed the U.S. Army during the Marianna Expedition on Santa Rosa Island. “Santa Rosa Island became a bridge to freedom for hundreds of enslaved people,” said Superintendent Darrell Echols. “These stories remind us that freedom seekers were a major force that helped make emancipation an outcome of the Civil War.”

Fort Pickens, Fort Barrancas Area and Pensacola Pass are all on the federal list of Network to Freedom sites as well.