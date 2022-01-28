GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama Crimson Tide star wide receiver spread some kindness in Northwest Florida on Thursday.

NFL draft prospect John Metchie III stopped by Oriole Beach Elementary School in Gulf Breeze to “celebrate reading,” according to a post from the school.

Metchie took time to visit the classrooms and read to the students. He also went on I-TV to talk with the school’s 800 children about the importance of reading.









Photos courtesy of Oriole Beach Elementary

Metchie is regarded as a top wide receiver prospect in the upcoming NFL draft despite the serious knee injury he suffered in December.