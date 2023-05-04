SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama woman Wednesday after she allegedly hit a man and two puppies with her car in Milton on April 25, according to an arrest report. One of the puppies was killed.

Kaitlin Johnson Stoodley, 33, of Brewton, is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty resulting in death or excessive infliction of pain, simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, Stoodley got into an argument with another man on his property. The argument happened in Stoodley’s car. The man then got out of the car and started walking to “escort her off the property.”

The arrest report said the man had a “sling blade” and three puppies beside him.

Stoodley allegedly got “impatient with how slow he was walking and accelerated the vehicle” hitting him and two of the puppies.

The man told deputies the car hit him in the lower back causing him to roll off the hood of the car. Authorities say he retaliated by hitting the car with a “sling blade.” The man then noticed two of the puppies were ran over.

The arrest report said one of the puppies was killed and the other suffered an injury to its right back leg.

Stoodley fled the scene. She was arrested and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on Wednesday, May 3.