MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Animal Service is opening the Agriplex in East Milton for adoptions and fosters for the dogs that were recently rescued from a case in Gulf Breeze.

SRCAS says adoption and foster will be available from Wednesday, Feb 23 to Friday, Feb 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Feb 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SRCAS says the public will not be allowed at the staging area outside of the times provided above. Basic information and photos of the dogs can be seen here. Staff will be on-site to help those attending to find the perfect fit for their homes.

Altered dogs will be available for adoption, but unaltered dogs will need to be fostered first until they are ready to be adopted.

SRCAS is asking for volunteers to help at the Agriplex from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wed, Feb 23 to Sat, Feb 26. If you wish to help you can fill out an application here. All volunteers must be 18 or older and a safety release form must be signed at the site.