GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of Christians and Jewish people came together Tuesday night for “A Night To Honor Israel” at High Point Church in Gulf Breeze.

There was a heavy police presence outside the church as reports of antisemitism reached record highs in the United States.

Meanwhile, inside the church, Christians united with the local Jewish community for a special service from 7-9 p.m.

“We decided that it was time for our church to step up and do something for our Jewish community and host a night where we come together and stand in solidarity,” Lead Pastor Shawn York said.

A rabbi from Temple Beth El was there to light a menorah on this sixth night of Hanukkah.

Mia Slonimski is an Israeli Emissary here from Tel Aviv.

“All my family and friends are still there,” Slonimski said. “I finished the Army less than a year ago, and I got to Pensacola on Oct. 2; five days before the war started.”

Her goal is to unite the local Jewish community while she’s here and share with everyone stories about her homeland, the people and traditions.

She lost friends in the attacks on Oct. 7, and she’s hoping the remaining hostages in Gaza will be released soon.

“We just want to bring them home now,” she said. “We want peace in Israel, and we want to end this war with Hamas. We don’t want war. We want peace.”