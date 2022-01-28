SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men, who allegedly are responsible for over a dozen home burglaries, were arrested Thursday, Jan. 28.

Joshua Boudreaux, 22, and Rakishi Mosley, 21, are facing multiple felony charges that include several counts of burglary, petit theft and loitering and prowling. A vehicle was found by deputies on Ridge Drive and impounded.

Mosley has two outstanding warrants out of Chipley, Fla. and Marianna, Fla. At the time that WKRG received the news release, the two men were still in police custody.

The pair were arrested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Walton County Correctional K-9 Team.