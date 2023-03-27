Officials said deputies were called to Cayo Grande Apartments on March 19 and found Colby Vinson, 24, dead from a gunshot wound.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman and her ex-stepfather have been arrested for the murder of her child’s father, according to officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies were called to Cayo Grande Apartments on March 19 and found Colby Vinson, 24, dead from a gunshot wound. When Vinson was found, his 4-year-old child was also found next to him alive.

Rachiel Moore, 25, the mother of the 4-year-old, was arrested for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact first-degree murder. Moore’s ex-stepfather, Jason Curtis, 53, was arrested in Cullman, Ala. and charged with premeditated first-degree murder, according to SRCSO.

During the investigation, officials said a search warrant was executed on Curtis’ truck. Inside the truck, deputies said they found what they believe to be the murder weapon and a note with Vinson’s description and address.

“I will say this about Mr. Curtis though,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, “what a human piece of trash. I mean, to shoot somebody with their four-year-old child right there.”

Officials said they believe the motive had to do with child custody.