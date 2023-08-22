SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after 3,500 fentanyl pills and $30,000 in cash were found in a home in Milton, according to officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 22 at 2 p.m., deputies with the SRCSO Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home on Pine Ridge Drive. While executing the search warrant, 3,500 fentanyl pills, with a street value of $40,000, weapons, “fraudulent check-making materials and $30,000 in cash were found and seized.

Deputies arrested Dajour Jacousya Donson, 26, and charged him with: