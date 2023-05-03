SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Forest Service – Blackwater Forestry Center responded to a 215 acre wildfire Wednesday night south of I-10 near Avalon Blvd. in Santa Rosa County, according to a Facebook post.

The initial post came in at around 5:15 p.m., which said firefighters were called to the scene. About two hours later, they provided an update. The post said firefighters had three tractor-plow units on scene. Officials said no homes were threatened, but said “drivers should use caution from I-10 north to Hwy 90 along the Avalon corridor.”

An hour later, an additional update came in. Officials said they had the wildfire 50% contained and smoke is “anticipated to be an issue throughout the evening and motorists are urged to use extreme caution when driving I-10, Avalon and points north throughout Milton.”

At about 9:15 p.m., officials provided a “final evening update.”

They said the wildfire is 60% contained and “fire behavior has moderated with increased humidity this evening.”

Provided by Florida Forest Service – Blackwater Forestry Center

Firefighters from the Florida Forest Service are remaining on scene overnight to monitor the wildfire.