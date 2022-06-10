SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly.

Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated from their employment and charged accordingly.”

“Agency employees will always be held to high standards, both on and off duty,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson. “Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing this investigation and it remains active.”

Officials within the agency said accountability and professionalism are important traits for those working with the SRCSO and that no one is above the law, including law enforcement.