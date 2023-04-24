SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested after they allegedly placed skimmer devices on multiple ATMs, according to a release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Zmfir Nitu, 47, and Irinel-Vasile Irimia, 41, were accused of skimming 700 cards in multiple locations. The release said Nitu and Irimia used 44 counterfeit cards to withdraw over $11,000 in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County.

Deputies reviewed video surveillance and found the vehicle they were driving and pulled them over. Nitu and Irimia were arrested and charged with third-degree felony larceny and third-degree fraud-swindle.

The release said this is an ongoing investigation involving “multiple agencies and jurisdictions.”