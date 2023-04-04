SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Louisiana man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after he was found with 13 iguanas with their limbs ducted tape together in the back of his truck Monday night, according to an arrest report.

Jairo Anibal Ramirez Caballero, 27, was charged with aggravated animal abuse and driving without a license.

According to the arrest report, deputies pulled over Ramirez Caballero for following too closely on I-10 westbound in Milton. He was driving a Dodge Ram.

Ramirez Caballero did not speak English, so they communicated through Google Translate, according to the arrest report.

Deputies then searched the car and found 13 iguanas, “which were spread randomly throughout the truck bed amongst tools and other miscellaneous work equipment.” There was no ventilation or air conditioning in the back of the truck. It was enclosed using a plastic bed cover.

Ramirez Caballero did not have a permit to transport the Iguanas. The deputy said the Iguanas were laying in their own feces and one of them was dead and “appeared to have died due to the living conditions in the truck bed.”

Ramirez Caballero was transported and booked in the Santa Rosa County Jail on no bond.