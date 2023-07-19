GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida investigators say 12 patients at a Gulf Breeze doctor’s office died of an overdose between 2017 and 2022.

Dr. Elaine Sharp is under investigation accused of writing prescriptions in a “dangerous manner.”

Dr. Sharp is an OB-GYN but started prescribing opioids in 2017 and operates a cash-only business, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

One patient tested positive for fentanyl and was given a prescription the same day, according to an affidavit.

FDLE filed a civil case against Dr. Sharp accusing her of obtaining thousands of dollars and using it in the commission of or aiding and abetting in the commission of a felony: Conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to traffic in schedule II controlled substances, unlawfully prescribing controlled substances for monetary gain, unlawfully prescribing controlled substances not medically necessary and money laundering.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed.