SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — High winds Thursday morning sent a tree crashing onto a home in Santa Rosa County, trapping an 11-year-old girl inside.

Santa Rosa County officials say the tree struck the Munson home on Fleming Bridge Road around 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Munson, Skyline, Whitingfield and Berrydale Fire Departments responded, along with lifeguard EMS, according to officials.

Those close to the family tell WKRG News 5 they are grateful for the actions of the first responders.

According to relatives, the 11-year-old girl was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and is expected to be okay.