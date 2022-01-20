11-foot tiger shark tagged and released off Navarre Beach Pier

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Anglers and pier employees wrangled in and tagged a tiger shark more than 11-feet long off the Navarre Beach Pier this week.

Malcom Wheeler captured the action on camera Wednesday afternoon and shared the video with WKRG News 5.

Jake Johnson caught this 11-foot 10-inch tiger shark today at the pier. He was assisted in releasing it by pier employee Thomas Thielman. Navarre Beach Pier

The Apex Predator Program was created to gather information on shark species. NOAA uses the data to help measure and manage large Atlantic sharks.